Thunder, Field Pass Hockey Renews Streaming Agreement

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has renewed its streaming agreement with Field Pass Hockey. Also, the ECHL has again partnered with FloSports for its tv subscription-based platform.

"We're proud to be the home for Wichita Thunder hockey for a fifth straight year!," said Field Pass Hockey Managing Editor Matthew Harding. "Last season featured the biggest audience ever for Thunder games on the Field Pass Hockey app, and we look forward to building on that this season. We're grateful to Head Coach Bruce Ramsay, Jason Mals, and Joel Lomurno for the partnership we have forged and we look forward to being the home of Wichita Thunder hockey for years to come."

All 72 games will be carried live on the Field Pass app, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the Apple store or can listen live. Fans can also watch every game live on FloSports. Click the banner below to get your subscription today.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with Field Pass Hockey as they transition into a new phase after their merge this past summer," stated Jason Mals, voice of the Thunder. "They have added a ton of content to their platform as well as focusing on helping grow the Thunder brand locally."

Wichita hosts the Tulsa Oilers for two preseason games starting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Wichita Ice Center. Fans can purchase tickets at the door or online.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

