Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: October 15, 2021
October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) continue their preseason with the first of two meetings against the Florida Everblades (0-0-0-0) this weekend, beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
BROADCAST NOTE: Tonight's game *WILL NOT* be carried on FloHockey or either team's audio broadcast networks.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The Solar Bears opened their preseason schedule with a 4-2 win Thursday against the Jacksonville Icemen. Kyle Topping led the way with two goals and an assist, while Amir Miftakhov recorded 29 saves.
The Solar Bears conclude the preseason when they face the Everblades again on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando and Florida will face each other 15 times during the 2021-22 regular season, including seven games on home ice.
The Solar Bears open their 10th season of ECHL competition against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
