Heartlanders Home Opener Televised on MC22

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team will televise eight home games on MC22, including the first game in team history Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City. Additionally, coaches shows will be televised on Tuesdays from 6:00-6:30 p.m. throughout the season.

Play-by-play voice David Fine will be joined by NHL Draft and Prospect Analyst Chris Peters for the games. Now the editor of Hockey Sense, Peters has worked for ESPN, CBS Sports and USA Hockey. He has lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade. Fine enters his fourth season behind the mic in the ECHL and first with the Heartlanders.

MC22 can be found on Mediacom television lineups (ch. #822 or #722) across a five-state footprint that includes Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.

The team will also have audio broadcasts available at iowaheartlanders.com/listenlive.

Tickets for the first game in Heartlanders history on October 22nd are available by calling 319-569-GOAL and by visiting Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets and season memberships are available by visiting Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

Televised Games

Oct. 22 vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Toledo, 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. Utah, 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 12 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 26 vs. Cincinnati, 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 9 vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Televised Coaches Shows

Nov. 9, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Jan. 4, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Mar. 22, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Apr. 5, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

