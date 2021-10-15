Jack Combs Signs with Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Jack Combs for the 2021-2022 season.

Jack Combs returns to North America after playing most of the last five years in Europe. He played almost half a season in Allen in 2014-2015, scoring 56 points in 32 games.

"Obviously I am extremely excited to be back where I love the city and fans," said Combs. "I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and bringing another championship to Allen."

Over his long professional career, he has played 162 games in the American Hockey League with six different teams (Peoria, Chicago, Worcester, Bridgeport, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City).

"Jack and I have continued to talk since he played here," said Head Coach Steve Martinson. "His family has grown and now it's time for Jack to stay and play in North America. His chemistry with Chad Costello is simply the best I've ever witnessed at this level. His 56 points in 32 games for Allen was a pace that only Costello has been able to play at. They will be a fun duo to watch for our fans

The St Louis, Missouri native turned 33 years old this past January. He played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League from 2005 to 2009, with four of those five seasons in Saginaw (Spirit). In 2007, he posted 100 points in 67 games with Saginaw (42 goals and 58 assists).

Combs and the Americans open the season at home against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

