Oilers Knock off Thunder in Preseason Contest, 7-5

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened up exhibition play on Friday night, losing 7-5 to Tulsa at the Wichita Ice Center.

Tyler Jeanson, Ivan Bondarenko and Brayden Watts led the way for the Thunder with a goal and an assist each.

After falling behind by three, the Thunder kept clawing back into the contest. Tulsa led the whole way, however, and claimed the victory.

Greg Printz got the scoring started at 7:19 of the first period. He went on to finish with two goals and an assist.

Alex Gilmour made it 2-0 at 2:15 of the second with an assist to Mike McKee. Adam Pleskach pushed the lead to 3-0 at 14:05 with his first of two. Just 41 seconds later, Bondarenko put home a rebound off the rush and cut the lead to 3-1. Gilmour regained a two-goal advantage at 17:07 to make it 3-1. Jeanson made it a two-goal deficit just 13 seconds later and the contest headed into the third with the Oilers leading 4-2.

The two teams combined for six goals in the third period. Watts scored just 1:30 into the final frame to make it 4-3. Pleskach and Printz went back-to-back just six minutes apart to make it 6-3. Stephen Johnson and Alex Peters got the lead back down to one midway through the frame. Tulsa found an empty net at 18:37 as Jack Doremus fired a shot from his own blue line and helped Tulsa to a 7-5 win.

The two teams finish off a two-game set tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Wichita Ice Center.

The Thunder will open their home schedule of the regular season on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.