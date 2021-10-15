Lions Agree to Terms with Two Players

Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions agree to terms with two players.

Forward Jonathan Joannette and Defenseman Alexandre Perron-Fontaine will be part of the 2021-22 Lions roster. The two players had received an invitation during the pre-camp last August.

