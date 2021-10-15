Lions Agree to Terms with Two Players
October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions agree to terms with two players.
Forward Jonathan Joannette and Defenseman Alexandre Perron-Fontaine will be part of the 2021-22 Lions roster. The two players had received an invitation during the pre-camp last August.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 15, 2021
- Lions Agree to Terms with Two Players - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: October 15, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Announce Four Additions to Training Camp Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - October 15 - ECHL
- Heartlanders Home Opener Televised on MC22 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jack Combs Signs with Allen - Allen Americans
- Windsor Heads to Europe - Orlando Solar Bears
- Norfolk Admirals Announce COVID-19 Policy for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder, Field Pass Hockey Renews Streaming Agreement - Wichita Thunder
- Hammond Signs PTO with Henderson Silver Knights - South Carolina Stingrays
- Exhibition Games Canceled - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Open Preseason with Game against Thunder - Reading Royals
- UMaine Alum Tralmaks Assigned to Mariners Camp - Maine Mariners
- Nailers, Komets Preseason Games Cancelled - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Host Orlando in Preseason Game Friday Night - Florida Everblades
- Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 Begins Tonight - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders at Kansas City for Preseason Showdown - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cumberland County Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols for Cross Insurance Arena - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.