Lions Agree to Terms with Two Players

October 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions agree to terms with two players.

Forward Jonathan Joannette and Defenseman Alexandre Perron-Fontaine will be part of the 2021-22 Lions roster. The two players had received an invitation during the pre-camp last August.

