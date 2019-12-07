Ty Ronning Reassigned to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - After playing hero in last season's Teddy Bear Toss game, forward Ty Ronning makes his return to the Mariners just in time to have a chance for an encore performance. Ronning was reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Hartford Wolf Pack to the Mariners on Saturday.

A 22 year old from Burnaby, BC, Ty is the son of former NHLer Cliff Ronning. Selected by the Rangers in round seven of the 2016 NHL draft, Ronning joined the organization after playing for the WHL's Vancouver Giants. He made his pro debut for Hartford in the 2016-17 season, playing 12 games, scoring two goals, and adding two assists. He returned to Vancouver for his final season of juniors in 2017-18 and put up 84 points in 70 games.

Ronning begin 2018-19 in Hartford but was assigned to the Mariners in late November. In 25 games for Maine, Ronning had 12 goals and 10 assists, including a five point performance in his Mariners debut on November 24th, 2018, which still stands as the franchise record for points in a single game. He began this season with the Mariners, and had five points (three goals, two assists) before his recall on October 24th. In nine games for Hartford, Ronning didn't register a point, while taking four minutes of penalties.

Ronning's arrival gives the Mariners six players on NHL contracts (Ronning, Jake Elmer, Ryan Gropp, Dawson Leedahl, Sean Day, Brandon Crawley)

The Mariners host the Adirondack Thunder tonight for Teddy Bear Toss presented by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. It's a 6 PM faceoff at the Cross Insurance Arena and fans are encouraged to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Maine goal, proceeds to benefit local fire departments. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a collectible mini-stick, courtesy of Jobs In ME, and family four packs are available for purchase prior to the day of game. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458.

