Preview: Florida Searches for Series Split against South Carolina

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (12-7-1-2, 27 pts.) host the South Carolina Stingrays (16-2-1-0, 33 pts.) in the finale of a two-game series on Saturday night, the final regular season meeting between the two teams at Hertz Arena this season.

Game 23: Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last time out

Matthew Weis scored less than four minutes into the opening period, and Parker Milner stopped all 22 shots he faced to lift South Carolina to a 2-0 win over the 'Blades in the series opener on Friday at Hertz Arena. Leading by a goal with less than six minutes left in regulation, South Carolina scored on the power play to push its lead to two. Florida outshot the Stingrays, 7-6, in the third period as it made a late push but finished with a season-low 22 shots on goal.

Series At A Glance

The Everblades have played the Stingrays more than any other ECHL team and Saturday's contest will mark the 198th all-time meeting between the storied rivals. Florida holds a 104-71-22 record against South Carolina in an all-time series that dates back to the Everblades first season in the ECHL in 1998-99. Entering Saturday, South Carolina has earned victories in four straight games in the series dating back to the last matchup of the 2018-19 season that the Stingrays won on home ice, 6-4, on March 17, 2019. It has been 10 seasons since South Carolina last won four straight games against Florida. The Stingrays took four straight games in the 2009-10 season from Oct. 30, 2009 - Feb. 12, 2010, before Florida topped South Carolina, 4-2, at North Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 13, 2010.

Players to Watch

Ken Appleby (FLA) - The 'Blades have leaned more heavily on the fifth-year pro lately, and he is projected to make his second straight start and fifth consecutive appearance on Saturday. Friday was the first time in his last four starts that Appleby yielded less than three tallies. The North Bay, Ontario, native has limited opposing teams to less than three goals in six of his 12 starts.

Matthew Weis (SC) - Playing in his first game against Florida this season, Weis led South Carolina's offense with a goal and an assist on Friday. The two-point night was his first multi-point game of the season and third of his ECHL career. The second-year pro spent almost all of last season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and registered three goals and eight assists in 60 games. He tabbed 122 points (40g-82a) in 136 career games at Ohio State University from 2014-18.

Keep It Close

Florida has hung close in every one of its seven regulation losses this season. Of those losses, only one has come by a margin of more than two goals, a 3-0 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 23. Two of Florida's regulation setbacks were by one goal, while four have been by two goals. Additionally, two of those two-goal margins included an empty-net tally.

First Cut is the Deepest

Although Florida has registered the first goal seven times this season through its first 22 games, the 'Blades have scored the first goal in just one of their nine home games. However, the 'Blades lone home game in which they tallied first did come against South Carolina. Zach Magwood scored with three seconds left in the opening frame of Florida's 3-2 loss to the Stingrays in the first meeting between the two teams this season on Nov. 22.

Silent Nights

Florida has been shut out in consecutive home games for only the second time in team history. The only other time an opponent held the 'Blades scoreless in two straight home tilts was Dec. 2, 2006, and Dec. 22, 2006, when the Texas Wildcatters and Stingrays blanked Florida 3-0 and 2-0, respectively. Florida had been shut out only twice at home in the first three seasons of head coach Brad Ralph's tenure. The 'Blades weren't shut out at home in Ralph's first season in 2016-17 and went scoreless at home only once in each of the last two campaigns.

Next Up

The 'Blades head back to Jacksonville for a Wednesday matchup with the Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. in the second consecutive midweek meeting between the teams.

