ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Rapid City's Giovanni Fiore has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #275, Utah at Rapid City, on Dec. 6.
Fiore is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:54 of the second period.
Fiore will miss Rapid City's game vs. Utah tonight (Dec. 7).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
