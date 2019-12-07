Steelheads Overcome Deficit in 6-5 Overtime Win over Americans

December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-8-4) came back from a pair of two-goal deficits to win 6-5 in overtime against the Allen Americans (15-4-3) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Americans scored within the first minute at the 1:00 mark thanks to forward Gabriel Gagne, who scored on a net front pass to take a 1-0 lead. The Americans also earned anther tally when forward Alex Guptill was also opened in front of the net at 15:12 to increase their lead, 2-0.

In a back and forth second period, the Steelheads netted their first goal of the game at 4:39. Forward Will Merchant was fed by forward Brett Supinski in the high slot and zipped the tally top shelf to cut the lead in half, 2-1. The Americans responded quickly on a breakaway from forward Brett Pollock to stretch the lead back to two, 3-1, at 5:36, but Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp chipped a centering pass in the crease toward an open goal at 16:42 while on the power play, bringing the two sides back within one again at 3-2.

The Steelheads tied the game, 3-3, in the third period at 6:08 with a deflection in the slot by forward Conner Bleackley. The Americans spread back the lead with two goals beginning at 8:00 thanks to forward Josh Britain on a takeaway at the Idaho blue line and continued by forward Tyler Sheehy on a short-handed break at 11:26, moving ahead 5-3. The second comeback bid began with forward Tye Felhaber at 14:19 placing his first professional goal during a net front scramble set on the power play up by forward A.J. White, and forward Spencer Naas finished the comeback at 15:27 on another flurry set up by White in front of the net, sending the game to overtime at 5-5.

In overtime, White set up another goal, leading forward Max Coatta on a breakaway at 2:58, and his shot off the crossbar gave the Steelheads the finishing blow in the 6-5 overtime win.

Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (3-4-1) stopped 27 of 32 shots in the win, while Americans netminder Jake Paterson (8-2-2) turned away 36 of 42 shots in the overtime loss.

The Steelheads and Americans finish their three-game weekend on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena for Teddy Bear Toss For Tots. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 as well as ECHL.tv.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.