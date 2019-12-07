ECHL Transactions - December 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 7, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Dwyer Tschantz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Joey Daccord, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

Add Brad Ross, F activated from reserve [12/6]

Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve [12/6]

Indy:

Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Mathew Thompson, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford

Maine:

Add Ty Ronning, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Toledo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Tyler Spezia, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jake Randolph, F added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Utah:

Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Economos, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Jan Drozg, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Brendan DeJong, D activated from reserve

Delete Jason Salvaggio, F placed on reserve

