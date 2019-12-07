ECHL Transactions - December 7
December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 7, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Dwyer Tschantz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Nathan Todd, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Joey Daccord, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to San Antonio by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
Add Brad Ross, F activated from reserve [12/6]
Delete Taylor Ross, F placed on reserve [12/6]
Indy:
Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Mathew Thompson, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Dylan McLaughlin, F recalled by Rockford
Maine:
Add Ty Ronning, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Toledo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Tyler Spezia, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jake Randolph, F added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Utah:
Add Mitch Maxwell, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Economos, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Jan Drozg, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Brendan DeJong, D activated from reserve
Delete Jason Salvaggio, F placed on reserve
