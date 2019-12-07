Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Teddy Bear Toss - fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears or other stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (8-9-3-1) take on the Atlanta Gladiators (9-10-0-0) for the second time in as many nights, after the Solar Bears picked up a 3-1 win over the Gladiators on Friday night to jump ahead into fourth place in the South Division.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS GOAL HISTORY:

2012-13: Dec. 7 vs. Fort Wayne: Nick Petersen - 9:05 of second period

2013-14: Dec. 7 vs. South Carolina: Colton Jobke - 19:54 of third period

2014-15: Dec. 11 vs. Elmira: Ben Rosen - 1:03 of first period

2015-16: Dec. 5 vs. Atlanta: Christopher Clapperton - 9:09 of second period

2016-17: Dec. 2 vs. Florida: Brock Montgomery - 3:48 of first period

2017-18: Dec. 23 vs. Norfolk: Joe Perry - 16:20 of first period

2018-19: Dec. 21 vs. Florida: Mitch Hults - 5:09 of second period

POWER PLAY TURNAROUND: After going through a four-game stretch without a power-play goal, the Solar Bears have found the back of the net on the man advantage in each of their past three games. The Solar Bears are 3-for-10 (30%) on the power play in their past three games, a figure well ahead of the team's season average of 11.9%.

HUNTINGTON PICKS UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: Following his reassignment to the Solar Bears Thursday evening, Jimmy Huntington played his first game with Orlando since Oct. 29 vs. Jacksonville, and picked up an assist on Chris LeBlanc's game-winning goal in last night's 3-1. The assist actually gives the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect a two-game point streak, as he had scored in the game against the Icemen in late October. The Solar Bears are 3-0-0-0 in games in which Huntington records a point.

FUCALE HAS A CHANCE TO GO FOR THREE: After picking up wins on Monday and Thursday, Zachary Fucale will get a chance to pick up his third consecutive win this week as he is the expected starting goaltender for tonight. The goaltender has made 56 saves on 62 shots this week, and currently ranks fourth overall among all goaltenders in save percentage with .932.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Orlando's win last night dealt the Gladiators their third consecutive loss. Sean Bonar is the anticipated starting netminder tonight after Martin Ouellette got the nod on Friday. Bonar has a 4-4-0 record in 10 appearances with a 4.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .871.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears hit the road for their next four games, starting Tuesday, Dec. 10 when they visit to the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

