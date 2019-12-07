Penguins Reassign Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wheeling Nailers forward Jan Drozg

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Pittsburgh has reassigned forward Jan Drozg to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Drozg, 20, earns his promotion to the AHL, while leading the Nailers in scoring with nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points in 20 games. Jan scored his first professional goal in Wheeling's second game of the season on October 18th at Fort Wayne. He then notched his first career two-goal game the following week, as part of a three-point performance in a 6-4 home win over Tulsa. At the start of November, the Maribor, Slovenia native went on a big run, which saw him collect at least one point in eight of ten games, including three tilts with two goals and a career-high four points in a 6-5 overtime triumph against Fort Wayne on November 17th. Drozg currently ranks second among ECHL rookies in goals and tied for fourth among ECHL rookies in points. Jan will become the fifth player to appear in a game for both Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, joining Justin Almeida, Macoy Erkamps, Brandon Hawkins, and Ryan Scarfo.

The Nailers and Kalamazoo Wings will do battle again on Saturday at 7:05 as part of Be Our Neighbor Night.

