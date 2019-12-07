Game Preview: December 7 Utah at Rapid City
December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Utah Grizzlies (8-8-3-1) at Rapid City Rush (15-5-3) Saturday December 7, 2019. 7:00 pm MST.
Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.
It's the last of a 2 game series in the Black Hills. It's the 4th season meeting between the clubs. Rapid City swept a 2 game series on October 25th and 26th. Rapid City won in overtime 5-4 as Peter Quenneville scored the game winner 40 seconds into OT.
Last Night: Tim McGauley and Taylor Richart Show
Tim McGauley scored 3 goals in his first game back after a 1 week stint in the AHL. It was the third hat trick by a Grizzlies skater this season (Josh Dickinson had back to back hat tricks on October 16th and 18th). It was McGauley's 2nd hat trick in a Utah uniform. He had 3 goals in game 4 of the 2019 Kelly Cup playoff series vs Idaho. Taylor Richart also had a big game. He had 1 goal and 2 assists. 6 other Grizzlies skaters had 1 assist, including Griffen Molino, who was a +3 on the game.
Many Nailbiters
5 of the last 6 games have been decided in either overtime or a shootout. Utah has 8 games decided past regulation. That's the third most in the league (Allen and Idaho 9 each).
Other Games vs Rapid City This year
October 25th - Rapid City Won 4-3. Josh Dickinson had 2 goals. Ryan Wagner 2 assists. Colin Jacobs added a goal. Mason McDonald stopped 25 of 29 shots. Utah 2 for 7 power play. Rapid City's power play was 2 for 8. Kyle Klima had 4 goals.
October 26th - Rapid City Won 4-3 (shootout). Taylor Richart, Ryan Wagner and Yuri Terao each had a goal for Utah. Rapid City tied the game 3-3 with 1:17 left in regulation as Cedric Montminy scored. The game went into 7 rounds of a shootout and it was Montminy who had the game deciding goal. Utah was 1 for 8 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.
This Week's Transactions
Forwards Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley return to the team for this weekend's games at Rapid City. Lewis has 1 goal and 3 assist for Utah this season. McGauley leads the team in assists (10), Points (15) and plus/minus (+11).
3 OT Winners Last Homestand.
The Grizzlies were 4-1 in concluded 5 game homestand. All of them went past regulation.
November 22nd - JC Brassard 1:52 into OT.
November 23rd - Eric Williams 4:51 into OT.
November 27th - Joe Wegwerth 22 seconds into OT.
November 30th - Brandon Saigeon shootout game winner.
Power Play Last 6 games.
Utah is 7 for 25 on the power play the past 6 games. The Penalty Kill is also getting the job done. They are 25 for 29 the last 6 contests. Grizzlies have 3 shorthanded goals this year.
November Point Totals
Grizzlies went 6-5-1 in the month.
7 points - Felix Lauzon (1 G, 6 A) & Yuri Terao (3 G, 4 A).
6 points - Taylor Richart (3 G, 3 A) & Tim McGauley (1 G, 5 A).
5 points - Joe Wegwerth (2 G, 3 A), JC Brassard (2 G, 3 A) & Garrett Klotz (3 G, 2 A).
Grizzlies Among League Leaders
Defenseman Taylor Richart is tied for the lead among league defenseman with 6 goals and 4 power play goals. Taylor has 63 shots on goal, 4th most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath leads the league in penalty minutes with 70.
2019-2020 Regular Season Totals
Overall record: 8-8-3-1
Home record: 5-4-1.
Road record: 3-4-2-1.
Last 10 games: Utah is 5-4-1
Goals per game: 3.25 (13th in the league).
Goals against per game: 3.30 (14th).
Shots per game: 30.90 (Tied 12th).
Shots against per game: 28.55 (6th).
Power play: 21.1 % (9th).
Penalty Kill: 83.7 % (Tied 10th).
Scoring By Period
First Period: Utah 19 Opponents 19.
Second Period: Utah 26 Opponents 24.
Third Period: Utah 16 Opponents 19.
Total Scoring: Utah 65 Opponents 66.
Previous Week's Record: Utah went 2-1.
Team Leaders
Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)
Assists: Tim McGauley (10)
Points: McGauley (15)
Plus/Minus: McGauley (+11) +3 last night.
PIM: Patrick McGrath (70) - Leads League
Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)
Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (63)
Wins: Jeff Smith (3)
Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)
Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)
Upcoming Promotions
December 11th Newfoundland at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night.
December 13th Newfoundland at Utah - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. KSL Quarters for Christmas Night. Friday the 13th = $13 tickets.
December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Star Wars Night.
Grizzlies Player Awards
Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.
Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.
Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC
The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.
4 Have Played Them All
3 Players have appeared in all 19 regular season games. Taylor Richart, Eric Williams and Kevin Davis.
Hat Tricks This Season
Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).
Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).
