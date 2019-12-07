McGauley Gets Hat Trick in OT Loss

Rapid City, South Dakota - Tim McGauley had 3 goals and Taylor Richart had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Utah Grizzlies but Rapid City's Peter Quenneville scored a game winning goal 40 seconds into overtime to give the Rapid City Rush a 5-4 win on Friday night.

The game was scoreless after the first period. Rush scored first as Tyler Coulter scored his 9th of the season. McGauley scored the next 2 goals, both in the second period.

Rapid City tied up the game as Quenneville got a power play goal 2:44 into the third. Keeghan Howdeshell scord his first of two third period goals at the 4:45 mark. McGauley completed the hat trick for the Grizzlies 6:46 into the third. It was McGauley's first hat trick since he scored 3 goals in game 4 of the 2019 Kelly Cup first round series vs Idaho. It's the third hat trick by a Grizzlies skater this season. Josh Dickinson had back to back hat tricks on October 16th and 18th.

Rush tied up the game as Howdeshell scored his second of the night on the power play with 6;15 left. Rapid City went 2 for 8 on the power play, while the Grizzlies went 1 for 2.

The Rush are 9-0 at home, which is a new franchise record. Saturday night is game 2 of the quick 2 game series. Face-off is at 7 o clock. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on December 11th against the Newfoundland Growlers. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 3 goals.

2. Keeghan Howdeshell (Rapid City) - 2 goals.

3. Tyler Parks (Rapid City) - 27 of 31 saves.

