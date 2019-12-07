Americans Take a Point in Overtime Loss

December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 6-5 overtime decision on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. Allen has taken three out of a possible four points in the first two games of the three-game series.

The Americans saw their two-goal third period lead slip away as Idaho scored goals at 14:19 and 15:27 of the third period to tie the game at 5-5. The Steelheads completed the comeback at the 2:58 mark overtime when Max Coatta broke in alone on Jake Paterson and fired a shot into the back of the Allen net for his third goal of the season to lift Idaho to victory.

Gabe Gagne scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season in defeat. Alex Guptill (9), Brett Pollock (8), Josh Brittain (4) and Tyler Sheehy (7) all scored for Allen. Sheehy's goal came shorthanded. It was the Americans second shorthanded goal of the season.

Allen went 0 for 5 on the power play, while Idaho went 2 for 6. The Steelheads put 42 shots on Jake Paterson, while Allen had 32 in a losing effort.

The two teams close out the three-game series tomorrow night at 8:10 pm CST. The Americans are tied with Rapid City for the most points in the league with 33. Rapid City beat Utah on Friday night in overtime.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.