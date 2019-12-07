Komets Defeat Oilers 1-0 in Goaltender Duel

December 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Fort Wayne Komets test Tulsa Oilers goaltender Devin Williams

TULSA, OK- The Oilers fell to Fort Wayne 1-0 on Friday at the BOK Center in the second-ever ECHL contest between the two teams played in Tulsa.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, and Devin Williams stopped an impressive 18 Fort Wayne chances.

Robby Jackson put the puck past Cole Kehler less than one minute into the second period, but the goal was reviewed and waved off. Seconds later, at the 1:07 mark of the period, veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski scored the opening and final goal of the game, tucking the puck under the crossbar and down in the net.

Kehler made some show stopping saves in the final period, preserving his 31-save shutout. Williams stopped 32 of 33 shots in the game. The victory is the sixth-straight win for the Komets.

The Oilers head to INTRUST Bank Arena to do battle with the Wichita Thunder tomorrow before hosting the Thunder on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.

