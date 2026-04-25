TWO "Karate Kick Fouls + Does Line of Sight Matter If GK Can't Save It?: Instant Replay
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Two dangerous high kicks headline this week's Instant Replay-but were they red card offenses?
Host Andrew Wiebe breaks down a pair of "karate kick" challenges and whether they meet the threshold for serious foul play. Plus, a tricky attacking sequence raises a key question: does a goalkeeper's line of sight matter if they were never getting to the ball anyway?
We dive into the Laws of the Game to explain what VAR looks for-and whether the correct decisions were made.
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