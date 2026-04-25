TWO "Karate Kick Fouls + Does Line of Sight Matter If GK Can't Save It?: Instant Replay

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas YouTube Video







Two dangerous high kicks headline this week's Instant Replay-but were they red card offenses?

Host Andrew Wiebe breaks down a pair of "karate kick" challenges and whether they meet the threshold for serious foul play. Plus, a tricky attacking sequence raises a key question: does a goalkeeper's line of sight matter if they were never getting to the ball anyway?

We dive into the Laws of the Game to explain what VAR looks for-and whether the correct decisions were made.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.