Tri-City Escapes Town Toyota Center Friday with 4-3 Win Over Wild

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - On Friday night at Town Toyota Center, 11 seconds made all the difference.

The Wenatchee Wild wiped away two different Tri-City Americans leads and extended an impressive scoring run on the power play, but Tri-City's Carter MacAdams potted the game's final goal with 11 seconds to go in regulation, as the Americans escaped Wenatchee's "Wolves' Den" with a 4-3 victory for their fifth straight win. The game also saw the return of a pair of top-flight Wild forwards, both of whom factored into the scoring summary.

Tri-City went to the dressing room with a 1-0 lead, following a Jordan Gavin one-timer from Savin Virk at 5:44 of the first period. A 3-on-1 entry allowed the Ams to double the lead at 3:47 of the second, as Gavin Garland fed a pass to Brandon Whynott, whose shot found its way to the top of the net.

The Wild responded halfway through the contest, and halfway through a power play following a roughing call to Jake Gudelj, as Miles Cooper collected his fifth power play goal of the year by popping a shot into the top of the cage to cut the lead to 2-1. Less than two minutes into the third, Eastyn Mannix threaded a pass to Maddix McCagherty, whose wrist shot from the left-wing faceoff dot beat Lukas Matecha to tie the contest.

With Wenatchee on a power play, Max Curran began a 2-on-1 rush into the Wenatchee zone and fed Gavin for a right-wing one-timer at 6:47 to give the Americans a 3-2 lead. With 3:36 left in the third, an Evan Friesen poke check in the Tri-City zone set up an opportunity to feed Dawson Seitz in the middle of the slot, and Seitz targeted the corner over Matecha's right shoulder to even the game again.

The game would hinge on MacAdams's shot in the final seconds, after walking the puck to the edge of the slot and sending it just under the crossbar. Wenatchee got two shots on the net in the final seconds with an extra attacker, but would not get the final equalizer.

Brendan Dunphy notched a pair of assists for the Wild, while Kenta Isogai returned from the injury list with an assist, bumping his scoring streak to a team-best seven straight games with a point. Hauser made 22 saves in the loss as the Wild moved to 8-12-3-1, but Cooper's power play goal gave Wenatchee a goal on the man-advantage for the 11 th straight game and 12 th in its last 13. Gavin scored two goals to lead Tri-City, and Matecha earned his league-best 14 th win with 28 saves as the Americans rose to 18-5-1-0 on the year.

