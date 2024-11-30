Oil Kings Back at Home to Battle Cougars

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings return to Rogers Place tonight as they continue their three-games in three-nights stretch against the Prince George Cougars.

The Oil Kings are looking to bounce back from last night's 4-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen as they're back on home ice where they've gone 6-2-0-0 this season. Edmonton is 11-11-1-1 on the season and sit in the eighth and final playoff spot but are just five points back of division leading Medicine Hat.

Oil Kings forward Gracyn Sawchyn will look to continue his streak of goal scoring as he's done so in three straight games.

The Prince George Cougars have dropped back-to-back road games heading into tonight including a 3-2 loss last night in Red Deer. The Cougars lead the WHL's B.C. Division with a 13-7-3-2 record, good for 31 points. Offensively, the Cougars are led by Terik Parascak who has 35 points (13G, 22A) in 21 games so far.

This is the first and only meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and Cougars. Last season, the two teams met in Prince George with the Oil Kings earning a 6-4 victory. The last meeting in Edmonton came in 2022/2023 with the Cougars taking a 4-3 win in overtime.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (21, 12-17-19)

Gavin Hodnett (24, 10-17-27)

Miroslav Holinka (22, 10-11-21)

Adam Jecho (22, 7-14-21)

Roan Woodward (24, 7-13-20)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Road Woodward is 4 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 3 assists away from 100 in the WHL

D Blake Fiddler is 15 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 14 games away from 200 in the WHL

Cougars Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Terik Parascak (21, 13-22-35)

Borya Valis (23, 13-21-34)

Riley Heidt (19, 11-23-34)

Koehn Ziemmer (18, 19-9-28)

Viliam Kmec (23, 4-24-28)

