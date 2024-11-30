MacAdams' Late Goal Gives Americans Fifth Straight Win, 4-3, Over Wild

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Wenatchee, WA - Tri-City Americans (18-5-1-0) saw 2-0 and 3-2 leads disappear, but Carter MacAdams scored with 11 seconds left in regulation to lift Tri-City to a 4-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild (8-12-3-1) Friday night.

Tri-City jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a great passing play. Max Curran gained the Wenatchee line before sliding the puck to Savin Virk who was skating down the slot.

While Virk had a great look at the net, he fed the puck down low to Jordan Gavin who tapped it past an outstretched Daniel Hauser for his 11th of the season, 5:44 into the game.

Neither team found the back of the net after the opening goal, but the Americans killed off 3:10 of power play time for the Wild as a late penalty carried over into the second period. The shots were 11-6 Tri-City after the first period.

Tri-City extended their lead early in the second period. Carter Savage carried the puck into the Wenatchee zone on a three-on-one rush before passing it across to Gavin Garland. He immediately dropped it for Brandon Whynott who snapped home his 14th goal of the season, and 100th career WHL point, to give the Americans a 2-0 lead 3:47 into the second.

Wenatchee went to their third power play of the game mid-way through the period and cut the lead in half. Kenta Isogai's centering feed bounced around in front of the net before it was put home by Miles Cooper 10:04 into the period. It was the 11th straight game with a power play goal for the Wild.

The goal seemed to spark the Wild as they were the better team over the final 10 minutes of the period, out chancing the Americans the rest of the way. That included a fourth power play while Tri-City had none through the game's first two periods.

The play of Lukas Matecha allowed the Americans to get to the intermission with the 2-1 lead despite Wenatchee outshooting them 12-4 in the middle frame.

The Wild carried the momentum over into the third as Maddix McCagherty tied the game just 1:51 into the period. His shot from the left circle beat Matecha over the glove to pull the Wild even at 2-2.

After Tri-City failed to connect on their only power play of the game a few minutes later, Wenatchee went to their fifth power play, but it was the Americans capitalizing.

They created a two-on-one rush through center and Curran slid the puck across the slot to Gavin who fired home his second goal of the game to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead. It was the 10th shorthanded goal Wenatchee has given up this season, the most in the WHL.

The game stayed 3-2 for the next 10 minutes until a turnover ended up in the back of the Tri-City goal. A pass back to the defensive zone wasn't hard enough and allowed the Wild to poke it loose to create an odd-man rush.

Evan Friesen dropped it to the slot for Dawson Seitz who beat Matecha over the blocker, tying the game at three with 3:36 remaining.

The game appeared destined for overtime until the final seconds when the Americans regained the lead. A nice pass by Whynott created a two-on-one rush with Carter MacAdams carrying the puck down the slot.

The Wild defenseman laid down flat to take away the passing lane, so MacAdams snapped a shot past the blocker of Hauser to put Tri-City ahead 4-3 with just 11 seconds remaining.

Wenatchee pulled the goalie for the extra attacker before the ensuing faceoff was dropped, but they couldn't get the puck into the Americans zone as the clock hit zero and Tri-City picked up their fifth straight win.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at the Toyota Center for a 6:05 puck drop.

