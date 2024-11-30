Broncos in Search of a Win in Saskatoon

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (14-10-0-0) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on the road when they travel to SaskTel Centre to face the Saskatoon Blades (16-6-1-1) for the 4th time this season Saturday night.

The Broncos will look to even their season series with the Blades at two games a piece. The last time these two East Division foes faced-off against one another was back on October 4th at InnovationPlex where the Broncos were victorious 6-3. Swift Current is coming off a heart breaking 6-5 loss at home to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night by 6-5 count. While the Blades have won two in a row including a win at SaskTel Centre Friday against Lethbridge.

For more on tonight's game read below or visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. You can catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at the 6:45. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 14-10-0-0 Home: 11-4-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-0

First Half Record: 14-10-0-0 Home: 11-4-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-0

LAST GAME 6-5 L vs Prince Albert: A back and forth affair saw the Broncos, lead, tied, trail and tie again before Tomas Mrsic scored with 2:56 left in regulation as the Prince Albert Raiders took out the Broncos 6-5 Friday night at InnovationPlex. Ty Coupland lead the way for the Broncos scoring a goal and two assists in the loss.

SASKATOON: This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, the last time these two clubs faced off was October 4th in Swift Current where Rylan Gould scored five points in part of the Broncos 6-3 over the Blades. Since the internet era the Broncos are 44-33-4-8 (4 ties) against Saskatoon on the road.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)

September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)

October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)

November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)

January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon

February 15/2025 - at Swift Current

March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon

March 14/2025 - at Swift Current

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (28) Clarke Caswell

Points (39) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (5) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (36) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+9) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (100) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (20.6%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (228) - Rylan Gould Face-off % (56.2%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.889) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.61) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 24 GP: 14G-14A-28 PTS Clarke Caswell: 22 GP: 8G - 28A - 36 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 24 GP: 16G-23A-39 PTS Ty Coupland: 22 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 21 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 24: 15G - 19A- 34 PTS

Reid Dyck: 15: 9-7-0-0 3.61 GAA .889 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 24 GP: 5G- 14A - 19 PTS

Rylan Gould: 18: 8G-10A-18PTS (5 PPG)

