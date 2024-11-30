Broncos in Search of a Win in Saskatoon
November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (14-10-0-0) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on the road when they travel to SaskTel Centre to face the Saskatoon Blades (16-6-1-1) for the 4th time this season Saturday night.
The Broncos will look to even their season series with the Blades at two games a piece. The last time these two East Division foes faced-off against one another was back on October 4th at InnovationPlex where the Broncos were victorious 6-3. Swift Current is coming off a heart breaking 6-5 loss at home to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night by 6-5 count. While the Blades have won two in a row including a win at SaskTel Centre Friday against Lethbridge.
For more on tonight's game read below or visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. You can catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting at the 6:45. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.
2024-25 Regular Season: 14-10-0-0 Home: 11-4-0-0 Away: 3-6-0-0
LAST GAME 6-5 L vs Prince Albert: A back and forth affair saw the Broncos, lead, tied, trail and tie again before Tomas Mrsic scored with 2:56 left in regulation as the Prince Albert Raiders took out the Broncos 6-5 Friday night at InnovationPlex. Ty Coupland lead the way for the Broncos scoring a goal and two assists in the loss.
SASKATOON: This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, the last time these two clubs faced off was October 4th in Swift Current where Rylan Gould scored five points in part of the Broncos 6-3 over the Blades. Since the internet era the Broncos are 44-33-4-8 (4 ties) against Saskatoon on the road.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)
September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)
October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)
November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)
January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon
February 15/2025 - at Swift Current
March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon
March 14/2025 - at Swift Current
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (28) Clarke Caswell
Points (39) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (5) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Clarke Caswell
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (36) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+9) - Grayson Burzynski
Shots (100) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (20.6%) - Brady Birnie
Face-off Wins (228) - Rylan Gould Face-off % (56.2%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.889) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.61) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 24 GP: 14G-14A-28 PTS Clarke Caswell: 22 GP: 8G - 28A - 36 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 24 GP: 16G-23A-39 PTS Ty Coupland: 22 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 21 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 24: 15G - 19A- 34 PTS
Reid Dyck: 15: 9-7-0-0 3.61 GAA .889 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 24 GP: 5G- 14A - 19 PTS
Rylan Gould: 18: 8G-10A-18PTS (5 PPG)
