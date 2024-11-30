Game Preview: Cougars at Oil Kings

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EDMONTON, AB - Tonight, at Rogers Place, the Prince George Cougars conclude their two game road swing with a battle against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 6:00 pm PDT.

LAST GAME: 3-2 Loss at Red Deer Rebels: The Prince George Cougars dropped their second straight game, falling 3-2 to the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, November 29th at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer. Terik Parascak and Carson Carels delivered the Prince George Cougar offence, and Josh Ravensbergen made 28 saves. The Cougars went a perfect 3/3 on the penalty kill and then went 1/5 on the power-play.

VS. EDMONTON: Tonight will be the only meeting of the season between the Cougars and Oil Kings. Last season, Edmonton defeated the Prince George Cougars by a 6-4 score at the CN Centre on December 27, 2023. In the last five seasons, both teams have only met twice, and the Cougars are 1-1-0-0 against the Oil Kings in that span. Tonight marks the first time the Cougars visit Edmonton since January 21st 2023 - a span of 677 days.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS

Goals (19) - Koehn Ziemmer

Assists (24) - Viliam Kmec

Points (35) - Terik Parascak

PIMS (64) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+22) - Viliam Kmec

Wins (12) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.901) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (3.01) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

WHOS HOT

Viliam Kmec has points in 6 straight games (1-9-10)

Riley Heidt has points in 7 straight games (6-11-17)

Koehn Ziemmer has points in 9 of his last 10 (13-4-17)

Lee Shurgot has points in 6 of his last 7 (4-4-8)

Hunter Laing has points in 4 of his last 6 (3-2-5)

Borya Valis has points in 11 of his last 13 (9-10-19)

MILESTONE WATCH

Riley Heidt - 96 career goals (4 away from 100)

Riley Heidt - 217 career assists (19 away from record PG & VIC)

Koehn Ziemmer - 110 career goals (11 away from Cougar record)

Hunter Laing - 96 career games played (4 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 93 career games played (7 away from 100)

Terik Parascak - 139 career points (11 away from 150)

Jett Lajoie - 83 career games played (17 away from 100)

Borya Valis - 177 career points (13 away from 200)

COUGARS NEXT FIVE GAMES

November 30th - @ Edmonton Oil Kings - 6:00 pm PDT

December 6th - vs. Regina Pats - 7:00 pm PDT

December 7th - vs. Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm PDT

December 11th - @ Tri-City Americans - 7:05 pm PDT

December 13th - @ Portland Winterhawks - 7:00 pm PDT

You can catch the action live on 94.3 The Goat or you can watch live on WHL Live.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.