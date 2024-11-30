Snell Shuts Door on Cougars for First Career Win, Shutout

Edmonton, Alta. - On Saturday night, Oil Kings 2008-born netminder Parker Snell started his first career WHL game, won his first WHL game, and earned his first career shutout as the Oil Kings defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-0 at Rogers Place.

Snell, an affiliate player for the Oil Kings, made seven saves in the first, 10 in the second, and 12 in the third as he stopped 29 Prince George shots for the shutout.

Adam Jecho scored on the powerplay 7:46 into the first period to give the Oil Kings the lead and they didn't look back from there. Blake Fiddler scored 15:19 into the second in his return to the lineup from the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge to make it 2-0. That was followed by Gracyn Sawchyn scoring 52 seconds after Fiddler to make it 3-0 Edmonton after two periods of play.

Gavin Hodnett and Cole Miller both added goals in the third period to extend the Oil Kings lead, and Snell held things down in between the pipes, making a few huge saves throughout the game, including a few with the Oil Kings shorthanded.

Snell becomes just the second Oil Kings netminder in Modern History to earn a shutout in their WHL debut, joining Sebastien Cossa in October of 2019.

The Oil Kings will wrap up a three-in-three on Sunday when Brandon comes to town.

