Rockets Return Home To Face Pats In Only Meeting This Season

Kelowna comes into tonight having spent American Thanksgiving in Portland where they played the Winterhawks twice. Kelowna won the opener on Wednesday by a 4-2 score, getting goals from Andrew Cristall, Michael Cicek, Hiroki Gojsic and Kalder Varga while also getting a 42 save performance from Rhett Stoesser, his first victory in a Rockets sweater.

However, Kelowna fell in the most recent meeting, by a score on 6-4 on Friday afternoon. Kalder Varga scored twice with Cristall extending his point streak to 14 games. Owen Folstrom also scored in the defeat.

Kelowna will now turn its attention to the Regina Pats for their one and only meeting this season.

PATS

Regina comes into Saturday's game having played the previous night in Kamloops where they suffered a 6-0 setback. The Pats have a record of 6-14-2-2 in 24 games and are 0-3-1-1 in their last five and 1-6-1-2 in their last 10.

MOVEMBER WITH THE ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets have several players and front office staff members participating in this year's Movember campaign in order to raise money for men's health.

Members of the Rockets will be growing moustaches over the course of November and posting progression pictures to help us reach out goal.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Owen Folstrom found himself back on the scoresheet in Portland, scoring his second goal of the season. The 16-year-old forward now has four points in 16 games.

Kalder Varga has found a new stride, recording three goals in his last two games. The 16-year-old forward now has four goals on the season and is becoming more and more confident every time he touches the puck.

PATS TO WATCH

Former Kelowna Rocket John Babcock makes his return to Prospera Place on Saturday. The left shot defenceman has suited up in all 24 games this season, registering 13 assists in those games, good for third on the Pats in scoring.

Julien Maze was recently acquired from the Everett Silvertips, adding a bit more scoring to the Pats lineup. In 22 games this season he has six goals and 19 points.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

The Rockets travelled to Regina last season right before the Christmas break and came away with a 5-4 victory. Caden Price has three assists in the win while Kelowna got two goals from Tij Iginla and Hiroki Gojsic.

SEASON RECORD

Nov. 30 vs REG - @ 6:05 PM

