Temple Scores in Home Debut, Tips Win 7-1 Over Kamloops

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips finished their seven-in-11 stretch on a high note, besting the Kamloops Blazers 7-1 in front of 5,957 fans at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Cole Temple started the game strong, scoring his first goal as a Silvertip in his home debut off a feed from Dominik Rymon with 24 seconds remaining in the first.

Dominik Rymon netted back-to-back goals at 4:07 and 7:41 in the second period, generating offensive pressure with Temple and Tyler MacKenzie. Captain Kaden Hammell wired a wrist shot past the blocker of Logan Edmonstone at 10:52 in the frame, his fourth goal in five games. Beau Courtney chopped in a rebound goal at 12:10, followed by Carter Bear with a powerplay goal at 19:07 for a 6-1 Everett lead after two.

Jesse Heslop capped off the scoring at 4:09 in the third period, completing a 7-1 final.

Silvertips goaltender Alex Garrett stopped 27 of 28 shots on goal in the win, his eighth of the year. The Silvertips are now 21-3-2-1, sitting atop the WHL standings.

"There was a lot of balance throughout the lineup again tonight," said Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton. "We got production from every line- not just production, but momentum. That was really good to see."

Article by Beth Huston

