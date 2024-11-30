Silvertips Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout over Vancouver

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips scored two shorthanded and two powerplay goals in a 7-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre on Friday night.

Dominik Rymon scored the first goal of the night shorthanded with a one timer from the left circle, set up by a Tyler MacKenzie forced turnover in the corner at 6:31 in the first. Carter Bear buried his 21st of the year on the powerplay with 31 seconds left in the period, tucking a rebound past netminder Carter Capton for 2-0 Everett lead after one.

The Giants got on the board 4:58 into the middle frame as Brett Olson forced a turnover in front of the Silvertips net and set up Adam Titlbach for quick strike. The Silvertips responded at 11:31 in the period as Clarke Shaefer scored his first career WHL goal on a redirection from Eric Jamieson in front of the Giants' net.

Julius Miettinen put the Silvertips up three with an unassisted shorthanded breakaway goal at 15:44 in the period.

Jesse Heslop scored 29 seconds into the 3rd period assisted by Kaden Hammell and Tarin Smith. Miettinen picked up his second goal of the night on the powerplay, collecting a rebound off a shot from the blue line by Dominik Rymon at 9:20.

Tyler MacKenzie netted the Tips' seventh goal of the night unassisted just 1:16 later, roofing a shot over the shoulder of Capton for his 20th of the year.

Raiden LeGall stopped 18 of 19 shots for his second career win. Carter Capton stopped 33 of the Silvertips' 40 shots on goal.

