Silvertips Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout over Vancouver
November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
LANGLEY, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips scored two shorthanded and two powerplay goals in a 7-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants at Langley Events Centre on Friday night.
Dominik Rymon scored the first goal of the night shorthanded with a one timer from the left circle, set up by a Tyler MacKenzie forced turnover in the corner at 6:31 in the first. Carter Bear buried his 21st of the year on the powerplay with 31 seconds left in the period, tucking a rebound past netminder Carter Capton for 2-0 Everett lead after one.
The Giants got on the board 4:58 into the middle frame as Brett Olson forced a turnover in front of the Silvertips net and set up Adam Titlbach for quick strike. The Silvertips responded at 11:31 in the period as Clarke Shaefer scored his first career WHL goal on a redirection from Eric Jamieson in front of the Giants' net.
Julius Miettinen put the Silvertips up three with an unassisted shorthanded breakaway goal at 15:44 in the period.
Jesse Heslop scored 29 seconds into the 3rd period assisted by Kaden Hammell and Tarin Smith. Miettinen picked up his second goal of the night on the powerplay, collecting a rebound off a shot from the blue line by Dominik Rymon at 9:20.
Tyler MacKenzie netted the Tips' seventh goal of the night unassisted just 1:16 later, roofing a shot over the shoulder of Capton for his 20th of the year.
Raiden LeGall stopped 18 of 19 shots for his second career win. Carter Capton stopped 33 of the Silvertips' 40 shots on goal.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024
- Silvertips Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout over Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Back at Home to Battle Cougars - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Take on Winterhawks Saturday in First of Back-To-Back Contests - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Return Home To Face Pats In Only Meeting This Season - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos in Search of a Win in Saskatoon - Swift Current Broncos
- Gameday Preview: Game 27 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Squad Flying West for Two-Game Road Trip - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: November 30 at Spokane - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Reign in the Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Wild - November 30 - Tri-City Americans
- Tri-City Escapes Town Toyota Center Friday with 4-3 Win Over Wild - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Drop Opening Game of Road Trip - Regina Pats
- Silvertips Special Teams Leads Way in Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- MacAdams' Late Goal Gives Americans Fifth Straight Win, 4-3, Over Wild - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout over Vancouver
- Silvertips Acquire Penn State Commit Shea Busch from Lethbridge
- Royals Earn 3-2 Comeback OT Win in Everett
- Silvertips Acquire Cole Temple in Trade with Regina
- Hammell's OT Winner Secures 4-3 Comeback Win in Kelowna