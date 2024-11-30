Americans' Home Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Wenatchee

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (18-6-1-0) saw their 10-game winning streak at the Toyota Center come to an end Saturday night as the Wenatchee Wild (9-12-3-1) scored four times in the third period to pick up a 5-2 win.

The Americans couldn't have started the game off much better, dominating the opening shift before scoring in the first minute. Gavin Garland took a centering feed from Carter MacAdams and fired a shot past the blocker of Zach Zahara just 54 seconds in to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead.

Both teams had numerous chances to find the back of the net for the remainder of the period, but Lukas Matecha and Zahara stood tall as the two teams went to the intermission with the score still 1-0.

Zahara's play allowed the Wild to tie the game in the early stages of the second period. After a turnover at the Wenatchee blue line, the Wild took off through center ice on an odd-man rush.

Maddix McCagherty dropped the puck to Reid Andresen who beat Matecha on the blocker from the slot, tying the game at one 6:03 into the period.

Despite the shots reading 28-19 Americans through 40 minutes, the game remained 1-1 heading into the third period. The Wild then took the lead in the opening minute of the final frame.

Evan Friesen skated into the Americans zone on right wing before floating the puck toward the net with traffic heading there. The puck deflected off the leg of Kenta Isogai and into the back of the net, giving Wenatchee their first lead just 31 seconds into the third.

Three minutes later Friesen snapped a shot through the five hole of Matecha from the left circle on the power play, pushing the Wild lead to 3-1. The Americans called their 30-second time out after the goal.

The time out seemed to help as Tri-City pulled within one not long after. Grady Martin centered the puck from behind the net, and Cruz Pavao's shot attempt deflected right to Nick Anisimovicz who fired the puck into the open goal. His fourth of the year came 1:12 after the Wild power play goal.

That goal was as close as Tri-City would get however, as Zane Saab scored on a two-on-one rush five minutes later to restore Wenatchee's two-goal lead. Isogai then hit the empty net from his own side of center to cap off the scoring in the 5-2 final.

The loss was just the second on home ice for the Americans this season as they drop to 10-2-0-0 at the Toyota Center. It was also the first of a four-game home stand for Tri-City, with their next game coming Friday, December 6 against the Vancouver Giants (10-9-4-0).

That game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss night for the Americans. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or lightly used stuffed animal and throw it onto the ice following the first Americans goal of the game. All items will be gathered and donated locally.

Announced attendance was 5,003.

