Gameday Preview: Game 27 vs Calgary Hitmen

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the third of eight meetings between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen this season. The Tigers have won both matchups against the Hitmen this season, winning their last game in Calgary on October 30, 4-3.

2024-25 Season Series:

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct. 23, 2024)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct. 30, 2024)

Last Game: The Tigers are coming off a high-scoring win against the Brandon Wheat Kings last night. The Tigers put up 7 goals in the game with the league leader in points Gavin McKenna adding to his total with three assists in the win. Veeti Vaisanen would pot his first ever WHL adding the insurance marker mid-way through the third period.

2024-25 Standings:

14-10-0-0 Central Div. - 1st Eastern Con. - 2nd Home (9-4-0-0) Away (5-6-0-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (18) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (36) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.891)

Points - Gavin McKenna (51) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.93)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (62) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+22)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 21 - 98 - 21.4%

Penalty Kill: 87 - 113 - 77.0%

Recent Transactions: The Tigers have called up Cash Christie (G) from SAHA. The Tigers have also removed "AP" status from forward Carter Cunningham, making him a full-time roster player for the 2024-25 season.

Milestones:

Tigers forward Hunter St. Martin secured his 50th WHL goal as he scored the overtime winner for the Tigers Wednesday in Prince Albert. St. Martin is also looking to secure other milestones being 4 points from 100 career points and 4 assists from 50 career assists.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With some standout performances this season, he's tallied 18 goals over 23 games, including an impressive 9 goals in a 5-game stretch. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. The Florida Panthers prospect also potted his 50th career goal vs Prince Albert on November 20th.

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 10 Game Point Streak - (22 Points)

Ryder Ritchie 7 Game Point Streak - (8 Points)

Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - (8 Points)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 51 Points (1st)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 18 Goals (Tied 6th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 36 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 3 SHG (Tied 1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 12 PPA (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 GWG (Tied 3rd)

Roster Makeup: 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Christie

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

LAST FIVE RESULTS NEXT FIVE TIME

@ Saskatoon Blades 5-3 Loss Vs Calgary, Sat. Nov 30 7:00 PM (MT)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 Win (OT) @ Swift Current, Wed. Dec 4 7:00 PM (ST)

@Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 Loss @ Lethbridge, Fri. Dec, 6 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Saskatoon Blades 4-3 Loss (OT) Vs Edmonton, Sat. Dec, 7 7:00 PM (MT)

Vs Brandon Wheat Kings 7-5 Win Vs Saskatoon, Tue. Dec, 10 7:00 PM (MT)

Gametime is 7:00 PM (MST). You can purchase tickets at the Tiger Box Office or Tixx.ca OR you can listen live on Wild 94.5 or watch at watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.