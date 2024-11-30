Silvertips Special Teams Leads Way in Win Over Giants

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Everett Silvertips scored two power play goals and two shorthanded goals in a 7-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants' record drops to 10-9-4 this season, while the first place Silvertips improve to 20-3-2-1. Everett has a league best 12 road wins and have one regulation loss in their last 18 games (14-1-2-1).

Adam Titlbach had the only goal for Vancouver - his eighth tally of the season.

Julius Miettinen scored a pair for Everett, who also got goals from Dominik Rymon, Carter Bear, Clarke Schaefer, Jesse Heslop and Tyler McKenzie. The final shots on goal in the game were 40-19 for Everett.

The Silvertips got things started with a shorthanded goal 6:31 into the first period, after McKenzie stole the puck on the forecheck and found Rymon for a one-timer.

The visitors extended their lead to 2-0 with 31 seconds left in the first period when Bear got the last touch at the far post following a tremendous pad save from Carter Capton.

Less than five minutes into period two, Vancouver got some life thanks to an Everett turnover where Brett Olson fed a pass to Titlbach in front of the goal, who had goaltender Raiden Legall out of position and made no mistake.

Several minutes later, however, Everett went back ahead by two thanks to Schaeffer's first career WHL goal, off a good shot pass from defenceman Eric Jamieson from the left circle.

Miettinen would get on the board with another shorthanded goal when he beat two Giants defenders to a loose puck at centre ice and broke in alone, firing home his eighth of the season to make the score 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Heslop scored 29 seconds into the third period to stretch the Silvertips lead to 5-1, before Miettinen and McKenzie added goals as well, making it a 7-1 final. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 6/7/6 = 19 | EVT - 16/8/16 = 40

PP: VAN- 0/4 | EVT - 2/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 33 | EVT - 37 THEY SAID IT

"We just got outclassed. Completely outclassed. Credit to Everett. They're good. They work. They know their identity. They know how to play. Even if they don't have their game, they stick with it. We don't do that. Our group doesn't do that. When things get tough sometimes, guys do individual things instead of staying with the system or giving ourselves an opportunity to at least compete. We didn't do that tonight. I'm just sorry for the fans that had to watch that tonight. It was not a good effort from our group at all tonight." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros 3 STARS

1st: EVT - Julius Miettinen - 2G, 1A, 3 SOG

2nd: EVT - Dominik Rymon - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG

3rd: EVT - Tyler McKenzie - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Carter Capton (33 saves / 40 shots)

Images from this story

