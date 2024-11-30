Chiefs Win Round One with 5-1 Knockout Over Portland

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs' Dawson Cowan on game night

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs' Dawson Cowan on game night(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - Portland made the trek across the mountains on Saturday night for the first of two games in Spokane this weekend.

It was a physical and high-octane opening to this one with both teams hitting and skating hard in the first period. Sam Oremba continued his strong play, poking home a goal spilled from the Portland Goaltender. Smyth Rebman hit a rocket from the point which was saved initially before trickling free for the Oremba score at 6:55. Rasmus Ekström with his first assist of the night on the play.

It was only 16 seconds later that Spokane would double the lead with a rocket from the Captain. Berkly Catton found himself in acres of space above the left dot, gathered the puck, and drifted forward before blowing it past the defense for his 12th of the season at 7:11. Rasmus Ekström added his second assist while Brayden Crampton picked up another helper on the power play score.

In the third period it was The Shark, Asanali Sarkenov, finding the net for the second consecutive game. He reached out his lengthy frame and tipped a long-range effort from McIsaac into the back of the net. Hayden Paupanekis grabbed his 15th point of the year with the other assist.

Portland would score on the power play at 17:43 to make it a 3-1 game at the second intermission.

The Chiefs would continue to wear down their opponent with 19 shots on goal in the third period alone. The Winterhawks held strong until the end, when Mathis Preston found the empty net at 17:48 to make it 4-1. Linemates Catton and Van Olm combined to find the rookie for his 10th of the season.

Asanali Sarkenov added a fifth and his third of the past two games with just nine seconds remaining to finish off the 'Hawks, 5-1.

Dawson Cowan was outstanding in net once again, stopping 25/26 shots faced and held Portland goalless on 4/5 power play chances.

Spokane fired 48 shots at the Portland net, including 37 over the final two periods, and scored once on the power play. 11 different Spokane skaters recorded at least a point in this chippy, physical contest that saw 19 penalties called.

The two teams will be back at it in Spokane tomorrow night with a 5 PM puck drop. It's the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen and Kid Closet. Bring in a new or gently used winter clothing item to donate and receive $5 off at the Chiefs' team store.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.