Chiefs Take on Winterhawks Saturday in First of Back-To-Back Contests
November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks Saturday night in the first of back-to-back contests at Spokane Arena this weekend.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
