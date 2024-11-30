Chiefs Take on Winterhawks Saturday in First of Back-To-Back Contests

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks Saturday night in the first of back-to-back contests at Spokane Arena this weekend.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation Night

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

