Preview: Americans vs Wild - November 30

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Carter MacAdams scored with 11 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Americans to a 4-3 victory in Wenatchee last night. Tri-City saw leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip before MacAdams late heroics. Jordan Gavin scored twice, including once shorthanded, while Brandon Whynott recorded his 100th career WHL point in the win. Lukas Matecha was named the game's second star with 28 saves.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the third of eight meetings between Tri-City and Wenatchee, and the first in Kennewick. The Americans picked up a 6-3 victory on October 25 before last night's 4-3 win. After the first two games of the season series took place in Wenatchee, the next three are here at the Toyota Center. The two teams next meet in the new year as the Wild return to Kennewick on January 5.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Brandon Whynott (14-17-31) Kenta Isogai (8-15-23)

Gavin Garland (13-15-28) Evan Friesen (9-12-21)

Carter MacAdams (10-17-27) Miles Cooper (10-9-19)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 17.7% (17-for-96) Power Play - 18.9% (21-for-111)

Penalty Kill - 82.5% (80-for-97) Penalty Kill - 85.1% (86-for-101)

Around the Concourse:

Jack In The Box: Table at Section D

Chuck A Puck: Sections R and X

Lutheran Community Services: Table at Section R

Booster Club Scrabook: Table at Section X

Lutheran Community Services: Accepting coats for coat drive outside main 1 entrance

Jersey Auction: Lukas Dragicevic White #2

Gesa Autograph Booth: Cruz Pavao - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.