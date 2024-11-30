Game Day Hub: November 30 at Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for a back-to-back showdown against the Spokane Chiefs this weekend, starting Saturday, November 30, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m. at Spokane Arena.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks closed out their series against the Kelowna Rockets with a thrilling 6-4 victory, highlighted by Josh Zakreski's first WHL career hat-trick. Zakreski hit a major milestone, recording his 100th career WHL point while extending his multi-goal streak to three games. Marek Schlenker delivered a career-best performance in net, turning aside 41 of 45 shots to backstop the win.

Special teams played a key role, with Portland going a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and adding a power-play goal. Diego Buttazzoni continued his hot streak, pushing his point streak to nine games (5G, 9A), while Griffin Darby recorded the first multi-point game of his career with two assists.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the second of five contests between the Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs. In their last meeting, the Chiefs came away with a 4-2 win at home. Josh Zakreski scored his first career shorthanded goal, and Hudson Darby added another to give Portland a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Despite a penalty shot opportunity, the Hawks couldn't capitalize, and Spokane responded with two goals and an empty netter .in the final frame Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stood out with 47 saves on 50 shots.

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.7% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 83.1% for third in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Chiefs Chek-In

Spokane enters the game riding a four-game win streak, sitting third in the U.S. Division and fourth in the Western Conference with a 16-9-0-0 record. With the Chiefs just ahead of Portland in the standings, the Winterhawks have an opportunity to gain ground with a big performance tonight.

Spokane's offense is powered by center Berkly Catton, who ranks fourth in WHL scoring with 39 points (11G, 28A) in 23 games. Catton's playmaking ability, highlighted by his 28 assists (second-most in the league), makes him a consistent threat at 1.70 points per game. Supporting him is left winger Shea Van Olm, who ranks second in the WHL with 21 goals this season and adds a dynamic scoring touch to the Chiefs' attack.

In net, Dawson Cowan has been a rock for Spokane. Tied for second in the league with 12 wins and leading all goaltenders with two shutouts, Cowan has posted a .901 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA in 19 games. His steady presence has been a key factor during Spokane's recent success.

Spokane boasts the WHL's third-best power play, converting at 27.8%, and their penalty kill ranks seventh at 81.2%. The Winterhawks must focus on shutting down Catton and Van Olm while applying pressure to Cowan early. Winning the special teams battle and playing with pace will be critical for Portland as they look to snap Spokane's streak and secure two points on home ice. -

