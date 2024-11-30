Tigers Take Hitmen, 7-3
November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - A season high five-game winning streak for the Calgary Hitmen came to an end Saturday night with a 7-3 loss to the Tigers in Medicine Hat at Co-op Place.
Chase Valliant, Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch all scored for the Hitmen with Tulk extending his goal scoring streak to five games. Calgary jumped out to an early 1-0 lead then rallied from a 3-1 second period deficit to tie the game before Medicine Hat pulled away for good.
Gavin McKenna paced the Tigers attack scoring a hat-trick while adding an assist for a team leading four points. Bryce Pickford chipped in a pair of goals for the home side with Liam Ruck and Hunter St. Martin adding singles.
The Hitmen outshot Medicine Hat 28-27 and split goaltending duties as starter Eric Tu made eight saves before being relieved by Kason Kobelka who turned aside 12 shots.
The night also featured milestones for a pair of Hitmen forwards as Maxim Muranov played career game 200 in the Western Hockey League and Ethan Moore career game 150.
Calgary, 12-8-3-1, will wrap up their three-game weekend at home tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 1 in the Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX Energy. Game time is 4:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Special Press Level pricing is in effect starting at $25 for adults and $18 for kids. Doors open at 2:30 with fans asked to bring a small or medium sized stuffed toy to the game and toss it on the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal. There is a charitable request for almost 30,000 bears to be shared by over 70 local agencies this holiday season.
