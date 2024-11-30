Tigers Take Hitmen, 7-3

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - A season high five-game winning streak for the Calgary Hitmen came to an end Saturday night with a 7-3 loss to the Tigers in Medicine Hat at Co-op Place.

Chase Valliant, Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch all scored for the Hitmen with Tulk extending his goal scoring streak to five games. Calgary jumped out to an early 1-0 lead then rallied from a 3-1 second period deficit to tie the game before Medicine Hat pulled away for good.

Gavin McKenna paced the Tigers attack scoring a hat-trick while adding an assist for a team leading four points. Bryce Pickford chipped in a pair of goals for the home side with Liam Ruck and Hunter St. Martin adding singles.

The Hitmen outshot Medicine Hat 28-27 and split goaltending duties as starter Eric Tu made eight saves before being relieved by Kason Kobelka who turned aside 12 shots.

The night also featured milestones for a pair of Hitmen forwards as Maxim Muranov played career game 200 in the Western Hockey League and Ethan Moore career game 150.

Calgary, 12-8-3-1, will wrap up their three-game weekend at home tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 1 in the Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX Energy. Game time is 4:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Special Press Level pricing is in effect starting at $25 for adults and $18 for kids. Doors open at 2:30 with fans asked to bring a small or medium sized stuffed toy to the game and toss it on the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal. There is a charitable request for almost 30,000 bears to be shared by over 70 local agencies this holiday season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.