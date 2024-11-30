Tigers Take Bite Out Of Hitmen

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers and Calgary Hitmen brought intensity and physical play right from the opening puck drop in a fast-paced first period at Co-op Place Saturday night.

Calgary struck first just under five minutes into the game as Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer made a remarkable initial save, sliding across his crease to deny the first attempt. However, the rebound found Chase Valliant, who fired it home for his fourth of the season, putting the Hitmen up 1-0.

The physicality ramped up minutes later when Kadon McCann delivered a hit behind the play, prompting Carter Yakemchuk to step in. The altercation resulted in offsetting double minors, with Yakemchuk also receiving a 10-minute misconduct.

Shortly after, Bryce Pickford was called for boarding after a hit on a HItmen forward, sending Calgary to a 5-on-4 power play. Medicine Hat's penalty kill unit held firm, allowing just one chance and keeping the game within reach.

Pickford redeemed himself midway through the period. Speeding into the Calgary zone, Pickford fired a wrist shot through the five-hole of goaltender Eric Tu to tie the game up at 1-1.

With under five minutes remaining, the Tigers seized the lead. Gavin McKenna capitalized on a rebound off the end boards, rifling a shot top shelf over Tu to make it 2-1 Tigers heading into the first intermission.

The Medicine Hat Tigers continued their offensive onslaught in a wild second period, extending their lead and showcasing the league's top scorer in Gavin McKenna.

McKenna wasted no time, adding to the Tigers' lead early in the period. Walking into the Hitmen zone, McKenna made a slick move on goaltender Eric Tu and buried his second goal of the game, pushing the Tigers ahead 3-1.

The Hitmen quickly responded off an offensive zone faceoff as Oliver Tulk tapped in a bouncing puck over the blocker of Jordan Switzer, cutting the Tigers' lead to 3-2.

Seconds later, Jonas Woo was called for boarding, sending Calgary to the power play. Tanner Howe's shot from the slot deflected off Josh Van Mulligen to Carson Wetsch, who evened the score at 3-3.

Following the Hitmen goal, the Tigers went on the power play after Oasiz Weisblatt was taken down. McKenna would deliver again, ripping his third goal of the game over Tu's glove just 40 seconds into the power play to restore the Tigers' lead at 4-3. Following the hat trick goal, Calgary made a goaltending change, replacing Tu with Karson Kobelka.

The Tigers capitalized again late in the period after the Hitmen were penalized for too many men when McKenna set up Bryce Pickford, who fired a one-timer from just inside the blue line, giving him his second goal of the game and extending the Tigers' lead to 5-3.

Moments later, Liam Ruck tipped a point shot from Van Mulligen past Kobelka, capping off an explosive final two minutes of the period and giving the Tigers a commanding 6-3 lead heading into the third.

Medicine Hat showed incredible efficiency, scoring six goals on just 16 shots through two periods.

The Tigers maintained control in the final period, continuing their offensive dominance. Medicine Hat struck again shorthanded on a 3-on-1 rush, with Hunter St. Martin finishing off a great pass from Kadon McCann for his team-leading 19th goal of the season, sealing the victory at 7-3.

With contributions from all over the lineup and a standout performance from McKenna, the Tigers delivered an emphatic win in front of the Medicine Hat fans.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/2 - 100%

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday in Swift Current. Game time is 6:00PM (MST) You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

