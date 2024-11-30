Hawks Drop 5-1 Road Decision to Chiefs

November 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

A quick start from the Spokane Chiefs proved too much to overcome for the Winterhawks on Saturday night, as Portland dropped a 5-1 decision on the road.

Game #25: Portland (1) vs. Spokane (5)

SOG: POR (26) - SPO (48)

PP: POR (1/5) - SPO (1/6)

Saves: Štêbeták (43/47) - Cowan (25/26)

SCORING: SPO - Sam Oremba (6) from Smyth Rebman and Rasmus Ekström SPO - Berkly Catton (12) from Rasmus Ekström and Brayden Crampton (Power Play) SPO - Asanali Sarkenov (3) from Will McIsaac POR - Ryder Thompson (4) from Carter Sotheran (Power Play) SPO - Mathis Preston (10) from Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm (Empty Netter) SPO - Asanali Sarkenov (4) from Cameron Parr

GAME SUMMARY:

The Chiefs struck first on Saturday evening, putting the puck in the back of the net at 6:55 of the first, before adding another 16 seconds later on the power play for the 2-0 lead. Spokane followed up with a tally midway through the second. The Hawks broke through late in the second period as Ryder Thompson unleashed an absolute rocket from the blue line on the man advantage, cutting the deficit to 3-1 heading into the second intermission. The Chiefs secured the empty netter at 17:48 of third and added another tally with 9 seconds left in regulation for the 5-1 final.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks take on the Spokane Chiefs for the back-half of their weekend series on Sunday, December 1 at 5:05 p.m. at Spokane Arena.

