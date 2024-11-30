Squad Flying West for Two-Game Road Trip

Calgary, AB - Coming off a win over the Swift Current Broncos earlier this week to finish up their November schedule, the Moose Jaw Warriors will open December in Alberta with stops in Calgary and Lethbridge.

After a rough road trip out west to begin last month, the squad has found success over the previous two weeks. In their last five games, the Warriors captured six of a possible ten points, which includes wins over Saskatoon and Swift Current, who are two of the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference.

"The biggest thing is that our compete level has been noticeably better, our complacency has been better too," commented Captain Brayden Yager when comparing this stretch to games earlier this season. "Before this stretch, we would get comfortable with a lead and allow teams to get back in it. If we keep that going, we can make a push."

Throughout the first two months of the season, players and coaches have talked a lot about improving their compete level. Yager, who is a high-level prospect for the Winnipeg Jets, says getting into a proper mind frame before games helps to get them ready.

"It starts with our effort and preparing for a game like a pro. I think everybody wants to win and everyone can say that they want to win, but it comes down to when you step onto the ice and jump over the boards and are ready to go. Preparation is huge, when we are all in it together it makes it fun as well."

In the last two weeks, Moose Jaw has started games well. They have generated consistent pressure and have picked up the first goal in each of the previous five games. On Sunday, a good start will be important as the squad plays the Calgary Hitmen in their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, which marks the second time in the last three years that the Warriors will take part in this game.

"It's pretty cool to be part of a game like this. For first-time players to be in such a big environment, I think it's good for them to soak it in and enjoy it," Yager said. "It's pretty cool to see that many people watch you play. "

"It's going to be a packed barn, I think if we get on them early and maybe take the energy that they are going to get from the crowd away, we can use that to our advantage," he added. "If we can get a lead early, let's try and keep it and not let up."

This will also mark the first time that the Warriors will play Kalem Parker as a member of the Hitmen. Parker was acquired last season by the Warriors from Victoria, in 82 games in Moose Jaw, he had nine goals, 45 assists, and 54 points and was a key member of last year's championship team. Parker was traded to the Hitmen earlier this month.

"It will be awesome. We miss him lots, he is doing pretty good in Calgary," said Yager on playing his longtime friend. "We are not going to let up on him, maybe we will dump the puck in his corner a couple of times," he added jokingly.

The Warriors and Hitmen battle Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome, catch all the action on Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo starting with the pregame show at 4:40 pm CST.

