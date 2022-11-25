Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in Second Half of Back-to-Back
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return home to face the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night in the second half of a back-to-back.
The two teams last met Friday night in Cleveland where the Marlies won 4-1. Toronto improved to an 11-5-1-0 record, while Cleveland fell to an 8-6-0-2 record. The Marlies are currently 8-3-0-0 against North division opponents and 6-3-1-0 for the month of November.
Toronto's power-play will look to stay hot. Currently the team has had seven multi-power play goal games this season and is 11-3-1-0 when scoring on the power-play.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who has points (4-2-6) in five consecutive games and is tied for second in the league in goals with twelve. On the Monsters side, Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the team with 22 points.
Puck Drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
