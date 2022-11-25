Tim Gettinger Strikes Late, But Bears Hold off Wolf Pack in Tight 2-1 Battle
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hershey Bears struck twice in the first period on Friday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack, building a 2-0 lead that would be enough for a tightly-contested 2-1 victory in the fourth meeting of the season between the rivals. The Hershey victory snapped the Wolf Pack's seven-game home point streak.
The Bears would use a late first period powerplay to find the insurance marker, as Henrik Borgstrom lit the lamp for the third time in his last three games against the Wolf Pack. Mason Morelli took a pass along the far wall in the Wolf Pack zone, quickly tapping the puck along to Hendrix Lapierre. Lapierre darted into the left faceoff circle and sent a pass to Borgstrom, who slipped in behind the Hartford defense. Borgstrom beat a sliding Louis Domingue on the blocker side for his fifth goal of the season, the eventual game-winner.
For the second game in a row, the Wolf Pack would surrender an early goal. This time, the goal came just 34 seconds into the hockey game. Dylan McIlrath blasted a shot from the right point that Domingue denied, but the rebound sat to the right of the net. Mike Vecchione found the puck and buried his fifth goal of the season into an empty net to give the Bears a lead they would not lose on this night.
After the Wolf Pack killed a Blake Hillman minor penalty for high-sticking, Tim Gettinger flipped the puck over the glass for a delay of game minor at 16:16. After not registering a shot on their first powerplay, the Bears would fire five on their second advantage, with Borgstrom lighting the lamp on the fifth shot.
Domingue would slam the door shut from there, making 18 combined saves in the second and third periods to give Hartford a chance at a comeback.
For the second straight game, after being held off the scoresheet for the first forty minutes, the Wolf Pack would strike early in the third period. This time, it was Gettinger converting off a defensive zone turnover by the Bears for his sixth goal of the season at 4:07.
The Wolf Pack had numerous chances in the game's final stages, but Hunter Sheppard would turn aside 30 shots to keep the Pack at bay and win his fifth game in seven tries.
The Wolf Pack and Bears will conclude their weekend back-to-back tomorrow night at the XL Center. Join us for postgame pictures on the ice with Wolf Pack players! All fans are also encouraged to bring a new toy to the game for the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation's Holiday Toy Drive. Those who donate a toy will receive a voucher for the Wolf Pack's game on December 7th against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
Tim Gettinger Strikes Late, But Bears Hold off Wolf Pack in Tight 2-1 Battle
