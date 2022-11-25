Galchenyuk Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 5-1 Win Over Iowa

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Alex Galchenyuk netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Justus Annunen turned aside 34 of the 35 shots he faced, as the Eagles collected their fifth-straight win with a 5-1 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday. Forward Cal Burke collected a goal and an assist in the win, which also gives Colorado points in nine-consecutive contests, with the Eagles going 8-0-1 in that span.

The first period would see the Wild outshoot Colorado 12-9, as the Eagles shut down an Iowa power-play opportunity and the two teams headed to the first intermission with game still scoreless.

A power play for Colorado would generate the game's first goal early in the second period, as Galchenyuk fielded a centering pass between the circles and rifled home a wrister to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 51 seconds into the middle frame.

Colorado would strike again 38 seconds later when Burke camped out at the top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Burke's fifth tally of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

Galchenyuk would light the lamp yet again when he sliced through the left-wing circle before burying a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle to stretch Colorado's lead to 3-0 with 7:59 left to play in the second stanza.

The Wild would stop the bleeding when a power play set up defenseman Joe Hicketts to find the back of the net with a shot from the blue line to trim the deficit to 3-1 at the 17:47 mark of the period.

Still leading 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, the Eagles would swing the momentum back their way when defenseman Brad Hunt circled behind the net before slipping a backhander through the legs of Iowa goalie Jesper Wallstedt to put Colorado up 4-1 at the 5:55 mark.

The Wild would pull Wallstedt in favor of the extra attacker in the final three minutes of the contest, but it would be Eagles forward Alex Beaucage who would capitalize with an empty-netter to seal the 5-1 victory with 39 seconds remaining in the contest.

Colorado was outshot in the game 37-24, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Iowa Wild on Saturday, November 26th at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

