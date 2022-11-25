Barracuda Deal Knights 5-2 Loss on Black Friday

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (9-7-0-1) scored three times in the third period on Friday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, claiming a 5-2 win over the Silver Knights (5-14-0-0). The victory was the club's first-ever win on the road versus Henderson in 11 attempts between the regular season and playoffs.

In the first, the Silver Knights would break the ice as Byron Froese slung a shot on net and Jonas Rondbjerg (5) shoveled in the rebound at 8:06 past Strauss Mann. Less than a minute later, at 8:55, Montana Onyebuchi (1) would net his first goal in 54 contests to tie it up at 1-1.

In the second, while on the power play, Tristen Robins (7) would give the Cuda a 2-1 lead as he ripped a shot top-shelf far side at 10:14. But, the Silver Knights would answer on their power play as Froese (3) tipped in a Daniil Miromanov point-shot at 11:43.

The game would go into the final 20 minutes tied at 2-2, and at 15:43, Thomas Bordeleau (8) would give the Barracuda back its lead as he pulled a loose puck off of Laurent Brossoit's pad and tucked it in. Andrew Agozzino (4) would all but put the game away with a breakaway strike at 17:22 and then Jeff Viel (3) sealed the victory with an empty netter at 18:39.

Onyebuchi finished with the Gordie Howe hat trick, while Agozzino notched a season-high three points (1+2=3), extending his point streak to six games (3+5=8).

Eetu Makiniemi (3-3-1) earned the win by working the final 40 minutes, stopping 25 of 26. Brossoit (1-5-0) was dealt the loss, giving up four goals on 26 shots.

