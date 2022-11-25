Wolves Fall to Stars 6-1
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves kicked off a set of back-to-back games with the Texas Stars with a 6-1 defeat Friday night at Allstate Arena.
Texas took control early and the Wolves were unable to get on track as Chicago dropped its third game in a row. Brendan Perlini scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as Riley Barber paced the Stars with two goals.
Texas got off to a fast start when Barber found the back of the net midway through the opening period. The Stars extended the lead on Barber's second score of the game in the waning seconds of the period.
In the second period, Texas pushed the lead to 5-0 on goals by Ryan Shea, Curtis McKenzie and Riley Tufte.
Perlini notched his fifth goal of the season while the Wolves had a two-man advantage early in the third. The veteran rifled a wrist shot from the high slot past Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin to the glove side. Jamieson Rees and Vasily Ponomarev picked up assists on the goal. For Rees, it was his team-leading 14th point of the season.
The Stars answered with a goal by Thomas Harley to complete the scoring.
Zachary Sawchenko (30 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Khudobin (29 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
Chicago dropped to 5-8-2-0 while Texas improved to 8-6-2-2.
Up next: The Wolves host the Stars on Saturday at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.; My50 Chicago, AHLTV). It will be Wizards Night.
