Stars Storm Past Wolves for Five-Goal Victory
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Thomas Harley, Oskar Back, Marian Studenic And Will Butcher On The Ice
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Dettman )
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Chicago Wolves 6-1 Friday night at Allstate Arena.
The Stars cracked the score column first in Illinois when Riley Barber buried a backdoor feed from Matej Blumel on a two-on-one rush at 11:33 of the first period. Barber struck again to provide insurance for the Stars' lead with five seconds remaining in the opening period when he redirected in a point shot by Alex Petrovic. Barber's team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season had Texas up 2-0 while grasping a 13-10 advantage in shots on goal after one period of play.
Period number two saw the Stars double their lead and then some with a pair of goals from Ryan Shea and Curtis McKenzie prior to a third by Riley Tufte, respectively. Shea scored his first goal of the season when he drove the net and cleaned up a rebound dropped near the top of the crease by Zachary Sawchenko at 6:24. Moments later at 8:05, McKenzie beat Sawchenko near the top of the slot following a feed from Oskar Back to make it 4-0. Tufte potted the third and final goal of the period when he cleaned up a rebound in the slot with 1:24 remaining to make it 5-0. After the middle frame where Texas outshot Chicago 16-6, the Stars owned a 29-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Both sides scored a goal in the third period as the Stars skated away with a 6-1 win in Friday night's contest. Brendan Perlini scored the first goal for the Wolves at 5:18 before Thomas Harley answered for the Stars at 7:37 to restore the five-goal advantage.
Picking up the win in goal for the Stars, Anton Khudobin improved to 5-2-2 on the season after stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced. On the other end for the Wolves, Sawchenko made 30 saves on 36 shots.
Saturday marks the rematch and two-game series finale in Rosemont between the Stars and Wolves at 7:00 p.m. back at Allstate Arena.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Thomas Harley, Oskar Back, Marian Studenic And Will Butcher On The Ice
(Ross Dettman )
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2022
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Secure First Shutout Win of the Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Storm Past Wolves for Five-Goal Victory - Texas Stars
- Foerster and Desnoyers Score as Phantoms Land Road Standings Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Fall to Stars 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Ads' Streak Ends in Rockord - Milwaukee Admirals
- Third-Period Comeback Clinches Tokarski's 200th Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Arvid Holm Finishes With 31 Saves In Loss For Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Drop First Game of Home-and-Home Series 4-1 to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Tim Gettinger Strikes Late, But Bears Hold off Wolf Pack in Tight 2-1 Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Road Trip Continues with 2-1 Victory over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Brazeau, Toporowski, Callahan Help P-Bruins Top Crunch 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Bruins, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Deal Knights 5-2 Loss on Black Friday - San Jose Barracuda
- Henderson Defeated by San Jose, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Justin Sourdif Scores in Overtime to Give Checkers 3-2 Win over Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Comeback Falls Short in Overtime against Checkers, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Calgary Wranglers Defeat Abbotsford Canucks 5-1 in First Ever Meeting - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Saturday, November 26 - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Reassign Trenton Bliss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Set with Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Welcome Bears for Weekend Back-To-Back Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hot Hogs Take on First Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Hughes' Late Goal Completes Thanksgiving Comeback For Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.