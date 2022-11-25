Brazeau, Toporowski, Callahan Help P-Bruins Top Crunch 5-3

Syracuse, NY - Justin Brazeau posted two goals, while Luke Toporowski and Mike Callahan notched two points on a goal and assist, routing the Providence Bruins to a 5-3 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. Brazeau's first goal tied the game, leading to Toporowski's game-winner just 1:28 later. Samuel Asselin also scored his second goal in as many games.

How It Happened

Daniel Walcott found the puck in a scrum off the faceoff at the bottom of the right circle and snuck a shot short-side top shelf to open the scoring for the Crunch with 13:44 remaining in the first period.

Providence tied the game at 1-1 with 6:26 left in the first period after Callahan faked a shot from the point and ripped a wrist shot that went high glove side. Josiah Didier and Fabian Lysell were credited with assists on the goal.

Asselin gave the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead on the power play after Toporowski slid the puck across the ice to the right circle, where Asselin one-timed a shot into an open goal with 4:39 left in the first period. Jack Ahcan also received an assist on the goal.

Gemel Smith tied the game at 2-2 on the power play after he found a rebound backdoor and backhanded it into the net with 3:22 left in the first period.

The Crunch took a 3-2 lead when Darren Raddysh fired a shot in from the bottom of the right circle short-side from an off-angle with 7:27 left in the second period.

Brazeau tied the game at 3-3 with 17:56 remaining in the third period, collecting a rebound in front and tucking a shot top shelf from above the crease. Callahan and John Beecher were credited with assists on the goal.

Just 1:28 after the Brazeau goal, Toporowski caught a feed from Oskar Steen on a 2-on-0 and fired a wrist shot from in tight to give the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 16:28 remaining in the third period. Connor Carrick also received an assist on the goal.

Brazeau notched his second goal of the game on an empty net with 1:26 remaining in the third to give the P-Bruins a 5-3 lead. Joona Koppanen and Carrick were credited with assists on the goal.

Stats

Beecher's assist extended his point streak to two games.

Carrick has four assists in his last two games.

Asselin has goals in his last two games with three points in that span.

Brazeau has points in two straight games as well.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 38 of the 41 shots he faced. Providence totaled 40 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2.

Next Game

The P-Bruins take on the Syracuse Crunch for the second time in as many days on Saturday, November 26 at Upstate Medical University Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

