Hot Hogs Take on First Place Admirals

Rockford, Ill. - Wrapping up the Thanksgiving festivities, the Rockford IceHogs greet the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center for the second head-to-head battle between the two clubs this season tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight is the front end of a home-and-home series between the division rivals.

Join the IceHogs tonight for First Responders Night. The IceHogs will wear special first responder themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game on DASH via IceHogs.com or the IceHogs mobile app. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy First Responders Night tickets here!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 8-6-0-1, 17 points (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 11-4-0-0, 22 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp scored his eleventh 11 goal of the season against the Texas Stars, and forward David Gust (9G, 12A) notched his team leading 21st point on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee is led by Luke Evangelista (4G, 10A) who paces the Admirals in goals and points. Forward John Leonard ranks second on the Ads with 11 points and leads the team with 10 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs offensively dominated the Texas Stars in a 7-2 win on Wednesday. Forward Brett Seney notched a four-point night with a pair of goals and assists. Completely overwhelming Texas' goaltenders, Rockford's Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, David Gust, Luke Philp, and Lukas Reichel all lit the lamp in the explosive victory. Mitchell Weeks totaled 28 saves to earn the IceHogs win.

We Meet Again

Tonight marks the second meeting of the campaign between the IceHogs and Admirals, both at the BMO Center in Rockford. The next two meetings will be split between the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the BMO Center on Nov. 26 and Dec. 7 before the holidays.

Seney Strikes Again

Forward Brett Seney nabbed his second multi-goal game of the season on Wednesday against the Stars, totaling four points on the night. Now, Seney has notched points in 12 of the 15 games the Hogs have played in the young campaign. Contributing 9G, 11A this season, Seney trails David Gust by one point for the team lead.

Short-handed Swell

The IceHogs have given up five short-handed tallies throughout 15 contests in the 2022-23 campaign. Two of the five shorties came at the BMO Center while three were on the road. The Hogs have given up a short-handed goal in each of their last three games.

Hogs Heating Up

Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Texas Stars was the IceHogs' second highest scoring game this season. The first in fashion of an 8-2 victory against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 29 where six different Hogs tallied. Forward Cole Guttman sank his second goal of the season, both against Texas, and defenseman Isaak Phillips followed up with his own second lamp lighter of the campaign. Forward Brett Seney marked his first four-point night with two goals and assists while forward Luke Philp tallied his 11 goal, pacing the Hogs. Forwards David Gust and Lukas Reichel helped put the nail in the coffin for the Stars with another pair of tallies.

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m. 6-4 L, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan, 27 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

69-68-9-10

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

Walk-Over Pedestrian Bridge: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

