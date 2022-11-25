Comets Comeback Falls Short in Overtime against Checkers, 3-2

Charlotte, NC. - The Comets headed to North Carolina to take on the Atlantic Division Checkers on Friday night. Despite being down by two goals in the third period, the Comets came back to tie the contest on the way to overtime. The Comets unfortunately didn't get a shot in the overtime that ended just one shift into the game. The Comets received one point in the standings in the 3-2 loss. It was their second overtime loss of the season.

After a scoreless first period, the Checkers struck first when a Michael Del Zotto point shot on the power-play was deflected by Zac Dalpe and rolled into the cage behind Nico Daws at 6:31. This put Charlotte up 1-0. Later in the period, a wrist shot by Riley Nash went off the glove of Daws and into the net at 12:18

It was the third period where the Comets came out firing and after getting their first power-play of the game, a perfect pass by Alex Holtz to Andreas Johnsson hit the post and rolled into the net at 5:35. Alex Holtz has assists in back-to-back games and Nolan Stevens was also credited with an assist on the tally. Later it was team captain Ryan Schmelzer who kept the puck from leaving the Charlotte zone and blasted a wrist shot that fooled Alex Lyon on the way to the net at 8:16. The goal was unassisted. The period ended 2-2 and the game headed to three-on-three overtime.

It only took 18 seconds to win the game for the Checkers as Justin Sourdif wristed a shot that beat Daws on the first shift of overtime and gave the Comets a 3-2 victory.

The Comets are back to action tomorrow at 6:00 PM against Charlotte inside Bojangles Coliseumr before returning home again next week Wednesday against Laval at 7:00 PM.

