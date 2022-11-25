Belleville Sens Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Set with Laval

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing a pair of roster moves, ahead of their weekend doubleheader with the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena.

The Senators have recalled defenceman Zachary Massicotte from the Allen Americans (ECHL) and have signed forward Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout offer, from the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL).

Massicotte, 21, took part in the Ottawa Senators rookie tournament and training camp, as well as the Belleville Sens training camp, before inking a two-way AHL deal with the Senators on October 13, 2022. He was sent to Allen on November 2, 2022, and has registered four points (one goal, three assists) with a plus-two rating in eight games played.

Prior to turning pro, the Shawinigan, Quebec native spent the past four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, splitting time between the Rimouski Oceanic and his hometown Cataractes, posting 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-43 rating over 220 career games. He helped the Cataractes to a QMJHL championship last season, as well.

Cutler, 22, is currently playing his second season with Utah and has five points (three goals, two assists) in 11 games played. The Spruce Grove, Alberta native split last season between Utah and the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), putting up 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 23 ECHL games, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 36 AHL contests.

Before turning pro last season, Cutler played 258 WHL games, split between the Victoria Royals and Red Deer Rebels, and registered 106 points (47 goals, 59 assists) over five seasons.

