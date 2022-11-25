Belleville Sens Fall to Laval Rocket
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators could not complete the comeback as they fell 7-5 to the Laval Rocket on Friday night at CAA Arena.
Belleville opened the scoring in the first period as Matthew Boucher notched his first career AHL tally with a redirection. Later in the frame, the Rocket evened the score when Otto Leskinen made it 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.
Early in the second, Laval scored three unanswered times through Anthony Richard, Jan Mysak, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to make it 4-1 before the 8:18 mark of the frame, prompting a goaltending change as Antoine Bibeau entered the contest in relief of Logan Flodell. The Senators quickly responded when Scott Sabourin found the back of the net, but the Rocket would once again extend their advantage on the power play as Justin Barron hit twine. Belleville would make it 5-2 before the end of the period as Angus Crookshank collected his fourth of the campaign after he finished a pass from Cole Cassels.
The scoring continued in the third as Jake Lucchini and Maxence Guenette tallied for Belleville to even the score. However, the relentless Laval pressure saw Nicolas Beaudin notch the eventual game-winner with a seeing-eye shot, before Justin Barron tallied into an empty net to secure the victory.
The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow when they host the Laval Rocket on Teddy Bear Toss Night.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/5| Penalty Kill: 3/6
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 17 saves.
Brennan Saulnier extended his point streak to five straight.
Cole Cassels has six points in his last five games.
Rourke Chartier has points in five straight.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: " I loved our start. I thought we came up with some purpose and really controlled the tempo of the game, and got the lead, which was good. We talked earlier today about the start and certain things we wanted to accomplish early in the game. I thought we did that."
Ticket info:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
