Crunch Fall to Bruins, 5-3
November 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the pipes for the Bruins.
The Syracuse power play was successful on 1-of-2 chances with the penalty kill going 4-for-5.
The Crunch opened scoring just 6:16 into the game with a goal right off the face off. After Jack Finley took the draw, Daniel Walcott grabbed the puck at the face off dot, turned around and fired it in.
The Bruins responded with back-to-back goals to steal the lead. They tied the game at 13:34 when Michael Callahan sent in a wrister from the high slot. Just 1:17 later, the Bruins converted on the power play. Luke Toporowski fed Samuel Asselin for a one-timer from the right circle.
Syracuse added another one with 3:22 remaining in the first period. Kinkaid made a series of saves, but after a battle in the crease, Gemel Smith eventually shoved the puck across the goal line.
The Crunch regained their lead with the only second-period goal. At the 12:33 mark, Darren Raddysh grabbed the puck along the right-wing boards, skated down towards the goal line and snuck a shot just under the crossbar from a hard angle.
Providence went back on top with another pair of goals early in the third period. Lagace made the save on Callahan's left-wing shot, but Justin Brazeau was able to chip in the rebound. Just 1:28 later, Oskar Steen skated the puck down the slot before passing to his left for Toporowski to score. With 1:26 remaining in the game, Brazeau hit the empty net for his second of the night to lock in the Providence victory.
The Crunch and Bruins rematch in Syracuse tomorrow night.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Daniel Walcott has tied a career-high with seven goals.
